Govt achieved normalcy with active support from people: Div Com Kashmir GK Video Desk January 24, 2024 2:43 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:2 × 2 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Salat-ul-Istisqa offered to pray for end to dry spellNext Next post: Peace, normalcy impossible without people’s cooperation: Div Com Kashmir