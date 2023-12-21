Gulmarg, Pahalgam sold out ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Eve: Secy Tourism

Secretary Tourism, Abid Rasheed on Thursday said that this year’s winter will be a grand success for the tourism industry in Kashmir. He said Kashmir is witnessing a huge influx of visitors, especially foreigners. “Destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are already sold out. This is a very positive indication,” he said, adding that the stakeholders have played a key role in the revival of tourism in J&K. “This year we have taken up new destinations for promotion. There is an element of hope, growth and development in tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Trekking has been revived and foreigners are taking part in it. This year we are focusing on Sonamarg, Bhaderwah, and Sanasar like destinations in order to improve the livelihood of people,” he said.