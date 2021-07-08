GKWebTV

Handwara youth builds reservoir to end water woes

Moved by the plight of women forced to travel miles with water pitchers on their heads, a Rajpora youth constructed a 4 feet by 8 feet concrete water storage tank by spending over Rs 20,000. Ishfaq Ahmad, who is working as an MRI technician in Delhi, said he was shocked to see his fellow villagers consume contaminated water. During a walk with friends, he witnessed abundant ground water oozing out from a roadside hillock a few kilometers from his village. This struck Ahmad and he instantly started working on the initiative along with his fellow villagers. However, due to financial constraints, he was unable to procure the required pipes to supply the water to the village. So he is now appealing to the LG administration to supply the water in the reservoir by laying pipes to the village.