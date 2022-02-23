GKWebTV

Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Heavy overnight snowfall brought normal life across Kashmir valley to a grinding halt on Wednesday as it hit surface and air traffic and disrupted power supply by causing massive damage to transmission infrastructure. Srinagar-Jammu highway remained shut while all the 41 flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall. In Srinagar and peripheries, it was the season's first major snowfall thereby throwing life out of gear by adversely affecting vehicular traffic and electricity supply. While the KPDCL pressed men and machinery to restore power, the extensive damage to transmission lines delayed the restoration.