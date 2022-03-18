GKWebTV

Hijama: A Sunnah & a Cure

Hijama or cupping therapy is an ancient form of alternative medicine which has found a lot of relevance in modern times with people visiting these centres to help with many issues like pain, inflammation and skin problems. The practice, which dates back to ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures, is also a Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as confirmed from several hadiths. Cupping improves the circulation by removing toxins from the blood, making it one of the best detoxification processes.