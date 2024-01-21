Horticulture crisis in Kashmir: Rain and snow deficit sparks concerns

The horticulture community in Kashmir is facing mounting concerns as the region grapples with a deficit in both rain and snowfall. The dearth of precipitation poses a significant threat to the livelihoods of those involved in horticulture, a sector that is integral to the economic landscape of Kashmir. The reliance on adequate rainfall and snow cover is paramount for the health and productivity of fruit orchards, particularly apple orchards that are a staple of the region. Farmers, already contending with various challenges, now find themselves at the mercy of unpredictable weather patterns. The anxiety among those associated with horticulture is palpable, as they hope for a reversal of this trend and a return to more favorable weather conditions that are crucial for a thriving horticultural industry in Kashmir.