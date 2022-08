GKWebTV

#Hussainiyat

Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) was a 7th century revolutionary leader and a grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) who made the ultimate stand for moral justice. ‘Hussainiyat' is a way of living a life that Hussain ibn-e-Ali (A.S) practiced through his life and death. It teaches us to treat everyone irrespective of their colour, creed or caste with utmost kindness.