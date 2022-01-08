GKWebTV
Illegal Iranian Imports Hurting Kashmir’s Apple Industry
Three crore apple boxes are lying unsold in Kashmir due to illegal dumping of Iranian apples in Indian markets, an apex body of fruit growers and dealers has said.
Three crore apple boxes are lying unsold in Kashmir due to illegal dumping of Iranian apples in Indian markets, an apex body of fruit growers and dealers has said. Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has now written to PM Modi to ban the Iranian imports. They said that over 1.50 crore boxes of apple produce are stored in different cold stores and there are additional 1.50 crore boxes of apple in godowns.