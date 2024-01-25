In 33 years, we lost 1600 policemen in Pak-sponsored proxy war: DGP GK Video Desk January 25, 2024 6:14 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twelve + ten = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Committed to wipe tear from every eye in J&K, says LG Manoj SinhaNext Next post: Government Promotes 27 DySsP To Incharge Superintendents of Police