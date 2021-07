GKWebTV

In conversation with renowned writer Noor Shah

Well-known novelist Ismat Chughtai and fiction writer Krishna Chandra, in their inquiries about Kashmir, say that they have seen the Valley through Noor Shah's fictions. In a candid conversation with GK WebTV, well known writer, and columnist Noor Shah says the land of Jammu and Kashmir is very fertile and he feels quite satisfied with the new writers, provided they continue to research.