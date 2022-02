GKWebTV

Inspired by Vikings’, Kashmir Man Creates Art Out of Scrap Bones

Aziz-ur-Rehman (22), a resident of Gulab Bagh in Srinagar, has earned a name by carving ornaments out of scrap bones. Rehman says he was inspired by a Netflix series, Vikings to take up this unique art. “In that OTT series people drank in horns. I was fascinated. I thought if they could do it why can't I?” he told GKWEBTV.