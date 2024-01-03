Installation of CCTVs deterred poaching of migratory birds in Wular Lake: Coordinator Irfan Rasool Wani

Wullar Conservation & Management Authority which came into being in year 2010 is meant for conservation of the wetland. So far we have retrieved 5 sq km’s from illegal encroachments. The department has installed CCTVs for protection of migratory birds there and monitor illegal activities happening in the surroundings.

There is a two-pronged surveillance in place – Forest Protection Force & CCTVs. In coming times more CCTVs will be installed to keep eye on illegal practices in wetland. Since high definition cameras have been installed we have seen deterrence in poaching of migratory birds in the wetland.