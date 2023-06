GKWebTV

J&K: Shocking study claims 50% of 26,000 surveyed patients abused by children

According to a study by Dr. Zubair Saleem, Director of Gauri Kol Foundation, in the last five years, 50% of 26,000 patients have been abused by their children. Surprisingly, most of them are married children. GKWEBTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi talks to Dr Saleem on the occasion of World Elder Abuse awareness day.