JN.1 variant: Govt fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, says Director Health GK Video Desk January 1, 2024 4:06 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:ten + seven = Post navigation Previous Previous post: JN.1 variant: Govt fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, says Director HealthNext Next post: Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up emergency room, issues emergency contact numbers