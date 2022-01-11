Kashmir Girl Turns Reporter To Highlight Pathetic Road Condition

An undated video of a little girl from Kashmir who turned reporter to show the bad condition of lanes and bylanes has created a storm on the internet, with netizens complimenting her for her coverage.

Dressed in a pink jacket, the girl, whose name as well as the place where she was shooting the video could not be confirmed, is complaining that guests cannot come to her place because of the bad road condition.

This is not the first time that a child from Kashmir has appealed to the authorities through video messages.

Last year, a 71-second video addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by six-year-old Mahiru Irfan, seeking a cap on the duration of online classes, had propelled the girl from Kashmir to overnight media stardom as camera crew made a beeline at her residence for a sound-byte.

The video had caught the attention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who directed the School Education Department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on the school students.