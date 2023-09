GKWebTV

Video | Kashmiri artist Riyaz Khan at work at G20 summit

Paper Machie is an age-old craft that was introduced in the Kashmir valley by Mir Sayyed Ali Hamdani who arrived from Persia in 14th Century in Kashmir. Paper- machie is a French word meaning "Chewed paper". Riyaz Ahmad Khan at work at the G20 showcasing his craft to the delegates.