Locals happy as upper reaches of Kashmir receive snowfall Mubashir Khan January 31, 2024 5:06 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:3 × three = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Avalanche warning issued for J&K districtsNext Next post: RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank not to onboard new customers after February 29