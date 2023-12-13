Lok Sabha security breach | Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says “A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke…”
Lok Sabha security breach: Primary investigation reveals it was just smoke, says Om Birla
