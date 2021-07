GKWebTV

Luxury boat trial conducted on Jhelum to revive water transport

The trial of a luxury bus boat has been conducted successfully on the Jhelum river. Restoring the water transport services in the valley is the primary objective of launching luxury boats. The bus boat has the capacity of 35 passengers, drivers and four rescue operators, and is equipped with air conditioner and an LCD television, said Abdul Hanan from 'Sukhnag Enterprises'.