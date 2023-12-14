Machinery, manpower at standby to deal with snow clearance: SMC Commissioner GK Video Desk December 14, 2023 2:18 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twelve + ten = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Cong demands joint committee of Parliament to probe LS security breachNext Next post: SMC fully prepared to deal with snowfall situation: Commissioner