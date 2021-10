GKWebTV

Mahindra XUV 700 unveiled at Himalayan Motors, Tengpora Bypass

The All New Mahindra XUV 700 was unveiled at Himalayan Motors Tengpora Bypass Batamaloo on Saturday. The price of the car starts from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 21.08 lakhs (Ex-Showroom) and all prices will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings. Bookings will open on October 7.