Meet Sabreena Aliya, a young paper quill artist from Srinagar

Sabreena Aliya, a young entrepreneur from Srinagar, has achieved a recognition in paper quilling work. She is using looped, curled and twisted paper strips to create innovations and decorative designs. The female artist has made multiple things like flower panels, traditional Samovar and Shikara etc.

“I was fond of art works and making drawings from my childhood days. Now I have switched to making 3D decorations,” she said.

She hailed her parents for supporting her, and appealed to everyone to support their children.