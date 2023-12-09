New wooden foot-bridge to come up at Amira Kadal soon: CEO Athar Amir Khan GK Video Desk December 9, 2023 5:16 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:8 + 19 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti visits the family of police inspector for condolencesNext Next post: Nearly 5 lakh migratory birds visited Hokersar wetland last year: Ifshan Dewan