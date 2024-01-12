Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, CEO Hajj Committee, has urged the Hajj aspirants to fill their forms in time to avoid last minute rush. While maintaining that they have received around 7000 applications so far against the allotted quota of 9000, Dr Shujaat said that there would be no drawing of lots if lesser applications are received this year.
No drawing of lots if lesser applications received this year: CEO Hajj Committee
