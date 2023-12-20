Normal precautions enough to combat Covid strain JN 1: Director General of Health Services Atul Goel GK Video Desk December 20, 2023 3:08 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:nine − 2 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Ensuring safety in infrastructure development: A closer look at tunnel projectsNext Next post: Ciminal law amendment bills in consonance with spirit of Constitution: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha