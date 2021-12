GKWebTV

'Peaceful burial' of Geelani major achievement of 2021, 'hybrid' militancy a challenge in 2022: IGP

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the "peaceful burial" of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was a “major achievement” of the force in year 2021 while as the "biggest challenge for year 2022 will be dealing with the 'hybrid' militants.