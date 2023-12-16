‘Public Darbar’: DGP listens to public grievances in Srinagar

DGP RR Swain has informed journalists that, in addition to addressing concerns from the general public, he has been inundated with cases from police families seeking resolution. Engaging directly with the communities, Mr. Swain dedicates specific times for listening to the people of Kashmir and Jammu divisions every week, holding ‘Public Darbars’ on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively. This initiative has garnered widespread acclaim from the public, as it serves as an effective platform for the redressal of their grievances, showcasing Mr. Swain’s commitment to fostering transparent and responsive policing.