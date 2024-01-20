Rabab maestro Ishfaq Hamid of Kreeri to receive Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Master Ishfaq Hamid, a maestro of Rabab and Matka who has been recognized for his outstanding contributions and promoting this rare traditional art globally. He has been selected for Rashtriya Bal Puraskar which he is going to receive on January 22 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi.
Ishfaq had earlier received accolades during the 13th Kashmir Festival and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Parv. He has also been honored with the Bhai Mardana National Award 2020 by NGO Sarhad.
His achievements have brought laurels to his native village Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, particularly for his parents and family members.