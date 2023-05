GKWebTV

Real beauty of Kashmir lies in its people: Actress Saumya Tandon

The real beauty of Kashmir is not only its attractive landscapes but also its people, civilization and cultural diversity. We should buy Kashmiri products directly from Kashmiri artisans instead of foreign countries, 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar par hai' fame actress Saumya Tandon tells GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi in this exclusive conversation.