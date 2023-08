GKWebTV

Repora: Kashmir’s Grape Village

Out of 1615 metric tons of grapes produced annually in Kashmir, 1285 metric tons are grown only in the Ganderbal district. In the Repora village of the district, grape cultivation takes place on approximately 60 hectares, and the grapes produced here are quite distinctive compared to others. The impact of the current year's irregular rainfall is also evident on this production. Report: Zubair Qureshi