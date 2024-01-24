Republic day: Full dress rehearsal held at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar GK Video Desk January 24, 2024 12:18 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:16 − five = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Gulmarg’s sledge pullers, vendors idle as snowless winter hits tourismNext Next post: “No alliance in Bengal” says Mamata Banerjee, big dent to INDIA bloc hopes