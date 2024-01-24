Security arrangements well in place in Srinagar, other districts: IGP on Republic day celebrations GK Video Desk January 24, 2024 11:52 am No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:4 × 3 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: SDH Sopore official caught accepting bribeNext Next post: Gulmarg’s sledge pullers, vendors idle as snowless winter hits tourism