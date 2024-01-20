Security tightened in J&K’s Poonch ahead of Republic Day ISHRAT BHAT January 20, 2024 8:04 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fourteen − eleven = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Centre asks media platforms to refrain from publishing “false, manipulated” content linked to Pran Pratishtha in AyodhyaNext Next post: DGP, GOC 16 Corps strategize placement of personnel at vital locations for incident-free Republic Day