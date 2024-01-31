Several feared dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla GK Video Desk January 31, 2024 3:38 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:6 + six = Post navigation Previous Previous post: 8 dead, 7 injured after overloaded vehicle plunges into gorge in UriNext Next post: Rear windscreen of Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle in Nyay Yatra smashed in Bengal’s Malda District