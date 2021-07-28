GKWebTV

Several houses, mini hydro-power project damaged in Kargil flash floods

Flashfloods triggered by cloudburst occurred at several areas of Kargil district in Ladakh on Wednesday causing damage to a mini hydro power project, some residential houses and agricultural land. Reports said that two cloudbursts occurred in Kargil district of Ladakh damaging a hydro power project and some houses, however there were no casualties or injuries. The first cloudburst as per reports, took place at village Khangral, about 60 kilometers from Kargil on Kargil-Leh National Highway while the second occurred at Sangra, about 40 kilometers from Kargil in Sanku division on Zanskar road.