Sinthan Top becoming an attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir to enjoy snow

Author Avatar

GK Video Desk

January 19, 2024 12:07 pm No Comments Video
Amid the lack of snow in the Kashmir valley due to prolonged dry spell, the tourists are making a beeline to Sinthan Top in the mountainous Kishtwar district as an off-beat destination eo enjoy snow. Being the only place in J&K that is snow-clad these days, tourists are thronging the Sinthan Top in Kishtwar district

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × three =