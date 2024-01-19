Amid the lack of snow in the Kashmir valley due to prolonged dry spell, the tourists are making a beeline to Sinthan Top in the mountainous Kishtwar district as an off-beat destination eo enjoy snow. Being the only place in J&K that is snow-clad these days, tourists are thronging the Sinthan Top in Kishtwar district
Sinthan Top becoming an attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir to enjoy snow
