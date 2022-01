GKWebTV

Srinagar Artist Turns Disability Into Strength, Creates Magic On Wood

Muhammad Yousuf Murran was born deaf and dumb, but he has turned his disability into strength by carving magical wood artefacts. The art has been running in the family for the past two centuries, says his nephew. We have presented a miniature lookalike of Srinagar's Jamia masjid to the Iranian Ambassador, he says.