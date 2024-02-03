Tourists enjoy as snow blankets Doodhpathri resort in central Kashmir Mubashir Khan February 3, 2024 1:26 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:10 − five = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Kargil observes complete bandh, massive protest rally taken out in Leh on KDA, LAB callNext Next post: 35 to 40 thousand late night inspections done in past two months: KPDCL