Tragedy to Triumph: Inspiring story of Muhammad Jibran

Meet Jibran, a remarkable 3D artist and calligrapher from south Kashmir whose life took a dramatic turn after a life-threatening accident. Undeterred by adversity, Jibran found solace in art, infusing 'life' into scrap materials, creating breathtaking models from cardboard, pen refills, and wires. During a chat with GKWebTV's Zubair Qureshi, Jibran shares his inspiring journey from tragedy to triumph as he showcases his masterpieces and dreams of a brighter future.