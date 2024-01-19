Unprecedented dry spell taking toll on Bandipora fishermen

Mubashir Khan

January 19, 2024 5:34 pm No Comments Video

According to the fishermen, the prevailing dry weather conditions have returned to valley after a gap of 45 years and impacted their livelihood badly. “Earlier we were earning more than Rs 600 a day but today it is difficult to even earn Rs 150 as water level in rivers and streams has receded,” they said.

