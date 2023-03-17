GKWebTV

Video | 2-day international conference on 'Advances in Computer Sciences' begins at Govt. College for Women, M.A. Road

Two-Day International Conference on Advances in Computer Sciences & Technology (ICACS&T-2023) commenced at Government College for Women, M A Road Srinagar. The conference was organized in line with the recommendations made in the National Education Policy-2020 which has a specific mention of scientific and technological advances and the emergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Participants from various higher educational institutions attended the inaugural session of the conference. The Vice Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) was the Chief Guest of the inaugural session which was attended by various professors and other dignitaries from Universities.