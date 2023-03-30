GKWebTV

Video| 2nd grade student develops low cost egg incubator

Momin Ishaq Teeli, a second standard student from the Munad Guffan village in the southern Kulgam district, has designed an affordable and portable egg incubator that can benefit the local poultry industry. It took Teeli two years to design the incubator which is capable of hatching a dozen eggs simultaneously while maintaining an ideal temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, required for the hatching process. The entire process of hatching takes about 18 days to complete. Teeli says that he took help from YouTube videos to design the incubator.