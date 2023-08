GKWebTV

Video | 30 years, 16,873 photos, and an unwavering passion

Srinagar-based Showkat Rasheed Wani took thirty years to collect 16,873 rare photographs of Jammu and Kashmir dating from 1850 to 1950. He mentioned that this has been a hobby for him and his son. Today, in Srinagar, he is hosting the eleventh exhibition "Nostalgic Kashmir" featuring these photos. Report by Zubair Qureshi