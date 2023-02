GKWebTV

Video | 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games kicks off at Gulmarg

LG Manoj Sinha and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the opening ceremony of ‘Khelo India Winter Games 2023’ at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Over 1500 sportspersons from different parts of the country will take part in the games during the next five days.