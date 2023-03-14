GKWebTV

Video | 90,000 smart meters installed in Srinagar, 1000 in old city: KPDCL MD

I am happy to announce that KPDCL has successfully installed 90,000 smart meters in Srinagar. We have managed to achieve the promise of zero curtailment in areas with smart meters in winter. In downtown, we have managed to cover 1000 consumers including areas like Hawal, KK Mohalla, Rainawari and Khanyar. We have faced certain opposition at many places. We have been able to break the resistance by consulting them and taking them on board. We have demonstrated, how the reading his genuine and efficiency of wattage. There were concerns among people that the bills are more which we proved that is not the case by checking the bills of consumers with smart meters.