Video | A Call for Protection of Kashmiri Language on Int’l Mother Language Day

Kashmiri language should be given the status of a classical language and steps should be taken to promote it at the government level, says Muhammad Amin Bhat, President of Adbhi Markaz Kamraz in a special interaction with GKWEBTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.