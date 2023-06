GKWebTV

Video | A Conversation with Dr Saleem Wani

Since the initiation of kidney transplantation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1999, there has been notable progress in the field. However, the region continues to grapple with a lack of infrastructure. In an exclusive interview with renowned urologist and Head of Urology Department, SKIMS, Dr. Saleem Wani, we discuss the challenges and the way forward.