Video | A Conversation with singer Kabul Bukhari

Kabul Bukhari, a renowned singer who has made a name for himself in the music industry, is now emerging as a talented music director. Recently, he had the opportunity to showcase his skills as a playback singer in some Bollywood movies. During an interview with Zubair Qureshi from GK Web TV, Kabul Bukhari shared insights into his journey from being a singer to venturing into the realm of music direction and making his mark in Bollywood.