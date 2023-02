GKWebTV

Video | A Promise Not Kept

Five years after the General Bus Stand was shifted from Batmaloo, in the heart of Srinagar city, the shopkeepers say they have incurred losses worth crores of rupees. Talking to GK Web TV, the shopkeepers said they are waiting for the politicians, especially those affiliated with the BJP, to fulfill their promise of shifting the bus stand back to Batmaloo from Parimpora. Report: Zubair Qureshi