GKWebTV

Video | A Special School for Special Children

Located in the Bijbehara area of southern Anantnag district, the Zaiba Aapa Institute of Inclusive Education has become a home for special children. Currently, 130 students who suffer from different disabilities are provided education at the institute, which also lays a special emphasis on their rehabilitation. In this GKWEBTV report, we spoke to teachers at the institute who say that they feel fortunate to teach these ‘special kids’.